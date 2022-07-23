Anglo American’s (AAL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($41.84) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($37.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.05) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,430.63 ($41.01).

Anglo American Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,665.50 ($31.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £35.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 461.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,265.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,508.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.73).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.28) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,068.50).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

