APA (NYSE:APA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

