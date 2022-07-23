Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $804,802.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $804,802.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00105863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00244653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007953 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.