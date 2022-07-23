APY.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $351,494.56 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $351,494.56 and approximately $1,617.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

