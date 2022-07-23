Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 840 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £126.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.67. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 799.98 ($9.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080 ($12.91). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 888.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 914.03.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

