Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.88

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 94937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,144 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

