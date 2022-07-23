Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

