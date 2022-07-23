Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $726,970.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $724,436.21 and $726,970.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032678 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.