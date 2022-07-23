Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $726,970.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $724,436.21 and $726,970.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032678 BTC.
About Ares Protocol
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Ares Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.