Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

