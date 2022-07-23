Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

