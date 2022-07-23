ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Trading Up 2.4%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.94. Approximately 98,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 313,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 979.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

