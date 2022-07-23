Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,347.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,314.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,433.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

