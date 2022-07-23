Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

