Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 74.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLD opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.54.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.