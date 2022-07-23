Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.55.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

