Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IJJ stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

