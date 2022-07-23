Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 820,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.