AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.88 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $9.88 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00014003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,279.76 or 1.00007326 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00180817 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003783 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
AS Roma Fan Token (CRYPTO:ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.