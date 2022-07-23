Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 400730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AOT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.83 million and a PE ratio of -18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Featured Stories

