Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $120.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.71.

Ashland Global stock opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

