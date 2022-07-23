Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Shares of GS stock opened at $323.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.81 and its 200 day moving average is $327.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

