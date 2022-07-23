Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Shares of INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

