Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $649,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.7 %

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.35 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

