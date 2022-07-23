Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $434,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $297,284,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

