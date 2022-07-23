Asset Management Corp IL ADV Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,632,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average of $269.26.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.14.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

