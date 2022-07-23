Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

