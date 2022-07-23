Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Associated Banc Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE:ASB traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78.
Associated Banc Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
