Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Astronics Stock Down 1.6 %

ATRO stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Astronics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,537,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

