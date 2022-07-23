Atari Token (ATRI) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Atari Token (ATRI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Atari Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Atari Token has a market cap of $5.84 million and $56,966.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,251.68 or 1.00014849 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006787 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003774 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Atari Token Profile
Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
