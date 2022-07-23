ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACO.X. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a hold rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.28.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.08 on Friday. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

