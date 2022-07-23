Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Set at $130.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

NYSE ATKR opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.04 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

