Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.