Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $435.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

