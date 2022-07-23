AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.71.

AtriCure Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. First Bank & Trust raised its position in AtriCure by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

