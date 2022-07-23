AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

