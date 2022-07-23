AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

