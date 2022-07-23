AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Down 2.7 %

T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

