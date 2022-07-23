AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACQ. National Bankshares lowered AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.19.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$25.32 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.41 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.9980945 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

