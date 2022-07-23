Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $245,437,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.