AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AN opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,185,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,676,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $6,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,676,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,795 shares of company stock valued at $77,363,265. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

