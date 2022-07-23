Autonio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,498.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $402,416.67 and $51,498.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004534 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001868 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032437 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.
Buying and Selling Autonio
Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.