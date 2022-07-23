Autonio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,498.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $402,416.67 and $51,498.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032437 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

