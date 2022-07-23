Auxilium Market Capitalization Tops $66,462.87 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Auxilium has a market cap of $66,462.87 and $10,840.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auxilium has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Profile
Auxilium is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global.
Buying and Selling Auxilium
