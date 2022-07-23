Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $5.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

