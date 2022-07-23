Avory & Company LLC Purchases 24,330 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avory & Company LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 6.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.53.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,772,171. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $404.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

