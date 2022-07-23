Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $54,976.14 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Axe has a total market cap of $54,976.14 and $4.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00248643 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

