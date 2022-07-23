B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) versus Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Financial Review

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and B2Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.44 $147.50 million $0.15 30.73 B2Gold $1.76 billion 1.95 $420.07 million $0.39 8.33

Profitability

B2Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yamana Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Yamana Gold and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 8.21% 6.28% 3.87% B2Gold 23.18% 12.23% 10.20%

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Yamana Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B2Gold pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamana Gold has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. B2Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yamana Gold and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 6 0 2.75 B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus target price of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 54.01%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than B2Gold.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

