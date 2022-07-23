Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Badger Meter by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,272,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,620,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.