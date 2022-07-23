Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.66

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.66 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.13). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.13), with a volume of 1,641,719 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,272.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.74.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

