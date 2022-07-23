Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to €4.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €4.40 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.04) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.24) to €4.30 ($4.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.05) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
