Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to €4.00

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €4.40 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.04) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.24) to €4.30 ($4.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.05) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

