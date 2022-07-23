Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,763 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

