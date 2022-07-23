Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Price Target Increased to €7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €6.75 ($6.82) to €7.00 ($7.07) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNIY. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.10 ($6.16) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.66.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Stock Down 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.01 on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

About Bankinter

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.